British mum whose 11-week-old baby has Covid-19 pleads with people to stay home

LONDON - An exasperated British woman whose 11-week-old baby tested positive for the highly contagious Covid-19 virus has pleaded for people to stay at home to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus.

Mrs Jodie Louise Banister, a 30-year-old mother of four, said her youngest child, Ares, was diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday (April 14), a day after he was admitted to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with a high temperature, BBC reported.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday dripping with sarcasm, Mrs Banister wrote: "So while you're all still... going out and about without a care in the world, going to the supermarket every day for those absolute essentials you just had to have and going out for your 3 hour long walks that you've never done before in your lives.

"Our 11 week old baby has just tested positive for Covid-19. We haven't been out for weeks but unfortunately (my husband) Christian still has to go to work to make sure Tesco has food on the shelves ready for you all to ransack and hoard."

Mrs Banister, from Leicester, also urged people who are not essential service workers to start paying heed to Britain's lockdown measures and not leave their homes unnecessarily "because our entire world has just been tipped upside down".

Baby Ares is currently in hospital. His mother said: "Because there's no treatment for Covid, they can only make him comfortable."

Mrs Banister told BBC her family has been taking precautions to keep the house coronavirus-free during the pandemic by regularly cleaning the door handles and surfaces. When her husband, Christian, comes home from work, he would leave his clothes in a separate wash bag at the door.

Britain has been under nationwide lockdown since March 23 and is expected on Thursday to extend its stay-at-home order for another three weeks

Mrs Banister now hopes the rest of her family members do not have the disease that have infected over 98,000 people in Britain - among the highest in the world - including some 12,000 who died.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

People who ignore lockdown rules were "selfish and should stay indoors", Mrs Banister told BBC.

They should "worry about people like my baby", she added.