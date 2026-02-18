Straitstimes.com header logo

Starmer, Trump discussed Russia-Ukraine, Iran after Geneva talks, Downing Street says

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Feb 18 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday night about U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva, as well as talks between the U.S. and Iran on their nuclear dispute, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Starmer also discussed Gaza with Trump and stressed on the importance of securing further access for humanitarian aid, the spokesperson said.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia concluded the first of two days of the U.S.-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Tuesday, with Trump pressing Kyiv to act fast to reach a deal.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran and Washington reached an understanding on Tuesday on "guiding principles" aimed at resolving their longstanding nuclear dispute, but that did not mean a deal is imminent. REUTERS

