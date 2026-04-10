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Starmer, Trump discussed opening Strait of Hormuz, Downing Street says

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following their meeting at Chequers, near Aylesbury, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following their meeting at Chequers, near Aylesbury, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

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April 9 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about the need for a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz "as quickly as possible," following a U.S. ceasefire with Iran, Downing Street said.

Starmer discussed with Trump the UK's efforts to convene partners to agree to a "viable plan" on restoring freedom of navigation in the waterway.

"They agreed that now there is a ceasefire in place and agreement to open the Strait, we are at the next stage of finding a resolution," the statement said.

"The leaders discussed the need for a practical plan to get shipping moving again as quickly as possible," Downing Street said, adding Trump and Starmer would speak again soon. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.