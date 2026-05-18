Star of Rome’s ‘sexy priest’ calendar admits he was never a man of the cloth

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Calendars displaying photos of models dressed as priests on sale in a souvenir shop in Rome on May 18.

- His face smiles out from every kiosk in Rome on the cover of the ubiquitous “sexy priest” calendar sold to tourists but Mr Giovanni Galizia was never a man of the cloth.

In an interview with the Repubblica daily Monday newspaper, the now 39-year-old flight attendant instructor said he donned the priestly garb as a lark with a photographer when he was 17 years old.

“I don’t see anything sexy in that photo... there’s nothing sensual about it,” Mr Galizia told the newspaper of the shot gracing the “Calendario Romano”, the annual calendar featuring a photograph of a supposed priest for each month.

Today, he said, “time has passed, and it shows”.

“What I can assure you is that I was never a priest,” he said, adding that other presumed priests could also be fake.

Countless tourists buy the calendar – which costs upwards of €10 (S$14.89) – as a memento of their visit to the seat of the Catholic Church, where not every clergyman is as easy on the eyes as Mr Galizia.

In 2004, he met a photographer who wanted to reveal various Italian cities through photographs: “Venice with gondoliers, and Rome with priests.”

“At one point, he asked me if I wanted to participate. It was a game; he had everything ready”, including the priest outfit, Mr Galizia said.

The photograph was taken in Palermo in southern Italy and he “never asked for a euro” for it, he noted.

Many tourists buy the “Calendario Romano”, which features a photograph of a supposed priest for each month, as a memento of their visit to the seat of the Catholic Church. PHOTO: AFP

Mr Galizia said that while his face is famous in Rome, he can go incognito elsewhere.

Friends who visit the capital “always send me a photo of the calendar”.