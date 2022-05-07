Standoff at strategic Ukraine river eyed by Russian troops

NIKOPOL, UKRAINE (AFP) - On the municipal beach at Nikopol in southern Ukraine, barbed wire, sand bags and other defences have replaced children playing on the sand.

Bang opposite, the Russians control the other bank of the Dnipro, the river that divides Ukraine between east and west.

Planted in the sand is a slightly rusty sign asking people to pay attention - a polite warning requesting not to disturb a neighbour relaxing on a towel, to keep a ball under control.

It is a reminder of carefree days before February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Then at the beginning of March, Russian troops captured Energodar, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, located just opposite Nikopol.

Clashes at the plant raised the spectre of a catastrophe similar to that of Chernobyl in 1986.

But apart from a burned out administrative building, the six reactors seemed intact when Russian troops took journalists on a tour.

For Nikopol's residents, the broad expanse of the Dnipro has become a natural border with the Russians.

"It's forbidden to enter the water. It's too dangerous," a soldier told AFP.

On the beach, everything appears ready to take on enemy soldiers if they decide to cross the river, with barbed wire and sand bags stacked high.

At a nearby sports club, the owner Alexander Zagrydny, has set up a telescope that allows members to survey the other bank.

"We no longer see Russian armoured vehicles. We're a bit relieved," he said.

But he's frustrated that he can no longer sail.

"I cannot imagine my life without the Dnipro. I have been navigating it since I was a child," sighed the athletic 50-something whose wife left Nikopol with other residents to avoid the risk of war.

Control of the Dnipro was seen as a major Kremlin objective in the first days of the war.