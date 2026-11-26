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The company had detected attempts to break into its platform on Nov 23 and turned off some of its software after.

LONDON - Standard Chartered’s crypto custody subsidiary Zodia Custody said it had suffered a security breach, exposing some client and staff information.

An unauthorised party who breached its platform was able to access “limited client information, consisting of publicly available organisation details and, for a small number of clients and employees, a business contact name and e-mail address,” Zodia Custody chief executive officer Richard Clark said in a statement.

The company had detected attempts to break into its platform on Nov 23 and took action, including turning off some of its software and applying additional security measures, Clark said.

The breach was first reported by Reuters.

“We have contacted our clients and informed the relevant regulatory authorities,” Clark added. “Based on our investigation to date, there have been no unauthorised transactions.”

Standard Chartered merged the crypto custody business of Zodia with its own operations in an acquisition deal in early 2026 , having previously been the unit’s majority shareholder.

The breach comes as the crypto sector faces a rise in cyberattacks, with a record US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) stolen from digital-asset exchange Binance in October . BLOOMBERG