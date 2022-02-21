Staff shortage concerns challenge Germany's Covid-19 vaccine mandate

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Mr Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, has been scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month.

His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57 per cent of healthcare workers there having received two shots against the coronavirus, implementing the mandate would result in staff shortages that would force facilities to shut.

"In the end, you have the question: How do you then deal with the people being cared for in these facilities?" Mr Vogel told Reuters.

Requiring healthcare staff to get vaccinated by March 15 is the first step in the new government's plan to make shots compulsory for all adults.

But it has stirred concerns that thousands will be out of a job, leaving hospitals and nursing homes understaffed and overwhelming the healthcare system two years into the pandemic.

On Wednesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an easing of Covid-19 restrictions as a recent surge from the more infectious Omicron variant appeared to have passed its peak.

But he said a general vaccine mandate was still necessary to deal with possible new variants and a worsening situation in autumn and winter.

The debate in Germany highlights the difficulty in making vaccinations compulsory in the country's federal system and is likely to undermine efforts to extend the rule to all adults.

Staff shortages

Germany has a lower vaccination rate than many other western European nations at about 75 per cent fully vaccinated. Around 92 per cent of hospital workers have received two shots against the virus, a survey by the Robert Koch Institute showed.

Ms Christine Vogler, head of the German Nursing Council (DPR), said the mandate would hit a sector already suffering staff shortages two years into the pandemic, with more than 200,000 nursing jobs currently unfilled.

"I have a choice between unvaccinated caregivers and no care at all. This is a bad solution," she said.

Mr Vogel and other district councillors in the eastern state of Saxony, which has Germany's lowest vaccination rate and where almost 30 per cent of healthcare staff are unvaccinated, have begged federal and state health authorities to scrap the mandate which passed parliament in December.

But after a meeting of state health ministers last week, it looks likely to go ahead. All 16 states agreed to implement the law as long as they are allowed to find ways to avoid staff shortages.

For instance, facilities could use former nursing staff or people with no nursing training to give support in non-medical areas, a spokesman for the health ministry said.

Even so, Dr Eike Hennig, head of the medical office of the eastern city of Magdeburg, said he was sceptical about implementing the rule in a city in which around 900 healthcare workers, 10 per cent of total staff, are still unvaccinated.

He suggested the next few weeks could be used to convince workers to be vaccinated with the newly approved Novavax vaccine, whose more traditional technology could win over some sceptics.