S'porean conductor conferred Germany's highest tribute

BERLIN • Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun was conferred the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, in recognition of his significant role in bridging the cultures of their two countries through music.

The order is Germany's only honour awarded in all fields of endeavour and the highest tribute to individuals for services to the nation.

Mr Wong, 33, who has been chief conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra since last year, is the youngest Singaporean and the first Singapore artist to be conferred the order.

He received the honour at a state banquet hosted by Dr Steinmeier for President Halimah Yacob, who is on a five-day state visit, at his official residence, Schloss Bellevue.

Said Mr Wong: "My love and admiration for classical music brought me to Germany. Here, my generous colleagues have taught me that the arts embody inclusiveness and diversity - qualities which resonate with me as a Singaporean."

In 2016, he beat close to 400 global competitors to win first prize in the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition in Bamberg, Germany, regarded as the conducting world's Olympic Games. "I am proud to be deeply connected with these two countries that I proudly call home, and will continue to do my best in bridging cultures," he said.

In October, Mr Wong conducted the annual Beethoven im Garten at the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which drew over 7,000 people.

Dr Steinmeier pointed to Mr Wong as an example of how relations between Germany and Singapore can thrive on what individuals find fascinating about the other country, its society and culture.

"He is someone who is drawn to and fascinated by German classical music, someone who keeps our culture alive and enriches it with his interpretations," Dr Steinmeier said.

"The manifold links between Germany and Singapore are shaped by such personal contacts."