S'pore urges developed countries to fulfil funding for climate pledges

Singapore has called on developed countries to make good their promise to channel funds to help developing nations deal with climate change, even as the Republic has committed itself to doing its part in tackling the global crisis.

"COP26 must deliver a strong support package for developing countries," said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

"This will enable developing countries to implement effective adaptation strategies and achieve their climate pledges, so that we can collectively fulfil the Paris Agreement's goals," she said as she delivered Singapore's national statement to world leaders gathered at the conference.

Ms Fu urged developed countries to fulfil their commitment to mobilise US$100 billion (S$135 billion) per year in climate finance to support the climate actions of developing countries.

Rich countries have missed a 2009 commitment to jointly transfer US$100 billion each year by 2020 to help poorer nations. In 2018, wealthy countries contributed only about US$80 billion.

The mobilisation of climate finance for developing nations is a major point of contention at COP26.

Ms Fu said: "Looking ahead, we must address the longstanding imbalance between mitigation and adaptation financing. This is particularly important for many vulnerable low-lying small island developing states for which rising sea levels already threaten lives and livelihoods."

She added that Singapore looks forward to constructive deliberations over the new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

"We hope that the lessons gained from the US$100 billion goal can be applied to the (new goal) to achieve a post-2025 climate finance goal that is mutually agreed and in line with the Paris Agreement."

The Paris Agreement adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015 set out targets to limit global warming to well below 2 deg C - preferably 1.5 deg C - above pre-industrial levels. This threshold will help the world avoid harsher climate impacts, which become more severe with every degree of warming, climate scientists have shown.

The COP26 climate meeting aims to flesh out an action plan on how this target can be achieved, with outstanding issues such as climate finance and a set of rules on global carbon markets to be hammered out.

Under the Agreement, all countries must commit to taking climate action, such as setting emissions-cutting targets, and adapting to climate impacts.

But those who need more help to achieve their goals must explain the circumstances that bar them from doing more.

As a result, climate finance still mainly flows from rich, industrialised nations to developing ones. Industrialised countries are those listed under Annex I of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the parent convention of the Paris Agreement, and include the United States, Britain and Japan.

While Singapore is not an Annex I country, the Republic contributes to the effort to help other nations in other ways.

Ms Fu said that through the Singapore Cooperation Programme and the country's Climate Action Package, the Republic has shared its experiences with more than 132,000 government officials from over 180 countries, territories, and intergovernmental organisations in areas such as the green economy, sustainable development, urban planning, flood and water management, and disaster risk reduction.

Singapore also committed $5 million over five years, from 2018 to 2022, through the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre to help build capabilities in weather forecasting and haze monitoring. Forest fires in South-east Asia contribute to the transboundary haze that plagues the region almost every year.

Ms Fu added: "Together with Japan and the World Bank, we jointly established the South-east Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility in Singapore to enable Asean countries to access disaster risk financing solutions and increase financial resilience to climate and disaster risks."

At COP26, another important area under negotiation, in which Singapore plays a key role, is the global trade in carbon credits.

Calling for nations to come to an agreement to put the Paris Agreement into action, Ms Fu on Tuesday said: "The completion of the Paris Rulebook will see us shifting from negotiations to concrete implementation and collaboration. It is time for us to put an end to this chapter that has gone on for six years."