S'pore travellers to England to be spared quarantine

Published
35 min ago

LONDON • Travellers from Singapore and Thailand have been added to England's travel corridor list, which means they no longer have to enter quarantine on arrival in England, British transport minister Grant Shapps said via Twitter yesterday.

This takes effect for arrivals from 4am (England time) tomorrow.

Singapore and Thailand have been removed from the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine for 14 days when entering England, under rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

