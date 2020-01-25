Singapore launches guide for firms that adopt AI

Singapore has launched a guide for firms that adopt artificial intelligence to do so in a responsible and ethical manner. And at the annual Davos meetings, the Republic also signed a deal with the International Chamber of Commerce and 17 major firms to drive global digitalisation through the TradeTrust platform.

Back home, Singapore, Chile and New Zealand marked the substantial conclusion of a digital economy deal. All these are efforts to build trust in these technologies, said Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran.

