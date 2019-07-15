Spokesman blames Merkel's shortness of breath on climbing stairs

BERLIN (DPA) - Chancellor Angela Merkel was short of breath during a press statement at the weekend because she quickly walked up a flight of stairs, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday (July 15) in a bid to set aside enduring speculation about her health.

"The chancellor very swiftly climbed stairs in order to arrive on time to where the journalists were waiting upstairs, and then immediately made her statement," Seibert said in Berlin.

"There is absolutely nothing special to report and certainly no cause for speculation," he added.

Merkel's short press statement on Sunday at the residence of the German ambassador in Paris was about her attendance at the military parade marking France's national Bastille Day. She breathed heavily while speaking.

Merkel was in a hurry because she was headed next to a lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Seibert said.

There has been speculation about Merkel's health for weeks in Germany, after she suffered three shaking fits in less than a month while standing at public events.

She has blamed the first bout of shaking on dehydration and the subsequent two on psychological "processing" of the first attack.

But during Sunday's parade, the chancellor stood for the French national anthem and salutes from more than 50 parading units without any repeat of the problem.