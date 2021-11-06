Spike in infections in Italian city a warning for rest of Europe

TRIESTE (Italy) • When Italy introduced Europe's toughest and most expansive health pass last month, the north-eastern port city of Trieste became the epicentre of protests as vaccine-sceptics marched alongside dock workers who shouted that the measure infringed on their right to work.

Now, two weeks later, Trieste has emerged as a centre of something else: a Covid-19 outbreak linked directly to those protests that threatens to burden intensive care units and mar the reputation of a city that was once a cosmopolitan hub of the Austro-Hungarian Empire and today has vast ambitions to revitalise its port.

"The situation in Trieste is particularly worrisome," said Dr Fabio Barbone, a public health researcher leading the effort against the spread of Covid-19 in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, where Trieste is the capital.

The region's president, Mr Massimiliano Fedriga, was more blunt, saying: "It is the moment to say with clarity: Enough idiocy."

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy has mostly succeeded in containing Covid-19 cases after being devastated early in the pandemic, a fact that drew praise at the Group of 20 summit last weekend in Rome.

But the Trieste outbreak shows how an unvaccinated minority - whether motivated by concerns about freedom, the right to work or unfounded conspiracy theories - can still threaten the greater public health and how difficult it can be to bring vaccine resisters into the fold. Italy reported 5,902 new Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths on Thursday.

The country is not alone. In Germany, a spike in cases and hospitalisations has led Health Minister Jens Spahn to warn that there is "a pandemic mainly among the unvaccinated and it is massive".

Daily Covid-19 infections hit an all-time high in Germany on Thursday, with over 37,000 new cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Intensive care units are overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients, and there are calls to keep them out of certain public indoor spaces.

Croatia also hit a new daily record, with 6,310 people testing positive, following in the footsteps of Russia, which has repeatedly shattered records in recent weeks.

Over the past seven days, Russia - a country with strong vaccine hesitancy - has led the rise in fatalities across Europe with more than 8,100 deaths, followed by Ukraine with over 3,800 deaths and Romania with 3,100 deaths, according to Agence France-Presse data.

Throughout Europe, which last week accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the world's new cases, contagion levels are becoming so high that the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday warned of the possibility of half a million deaths in the next three months.

"Europe is back at the epicentre of the pandemic, where we were one year ago," said Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO's director for Europe.

He attributed the spike in cases largely to inadequate levels of vaccination in places like Russia and to the easing of public health precautions such as mask wearing, particularly in Britain.

Meanwhile, Spain's coronavirus infection rate rose above 50 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday, crossing back over the threshold considered "medium risk" by the Health Ministry just four weeks after dropping into low-risk territory. The infection rate, or incidence, as measured over the preceding 14 days, reached 51.6 cases per 100,000 people on Thursday.

It had been edging higher since bottoming out at 41.9 cases per 100,000 people on Oct 19.

In France, the health authorities reported 9,397 daily new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the seven-day moving average of new cases to a six-week high.

That average - which smooths out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 6,226, a level unseen since Sept 22, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct 10.

There was better news in Britain, which became the first country in the world to approve the use of Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir to treat patients suffering from mild to moderate Covid-19. Health Minister Sajid Javid called the drug "a game-changer for the most vulnerable and the immuno-suppressed".

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS