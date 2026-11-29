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Spanish voter turnout at 68% at 6 p.m. - higher than in 2023 election

MADRID, Nov 29 - Turnout in Spain's parliamentary election reached 68.1% by 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, according to preliminary interior ministry data, up from 53.1% recorded at the same time during the previous national ballot in July 2023.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking re-election and has tried to mobilise left-wing voters, has said a final turnout of 75% or more would likely produce a progressive majority.

However, nearly all opinion polls before the election pointed to the conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox together reaching the 176-seat majority threshold.

Final turnout in the mid-summer 2023 election was 66.6%. The PP won the most votes but failed to secure enough parliamentary support to form a government. REUTERS