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Spanish village gathers for memorial Mass for train crash victims

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People attend a funeral mass for the 69 fatal victims of a high-speed train collision occurred on Oct 28, in Urda, on Oct 31.

People attend a funeral mass in Urda, Spain, on Oct 31 for the victims who died in the Oct 28 high-speed train collision.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Residents and officials in Urda held a memorial Mass for the victims of a deadly train crash near Toledo, with many grieving inside the packed church and others listening outside.
  • The disaster killed at least 69 people when a Madrid to Seville train hit a stationary train on Oct 28. Investigators are still finding the cause.
  • Archbishop Francisco Cerro said there were “no words that can offer comfort”, while families wait for identifications. Officials say 36 of the 69 dead have been identified.

AI generated

URDA, Spain – Residents and local officials gathered on Oct 31 in a Spanish village near the site of a high-speed train collision that killed at least 69 people for a memorial mass honouring the victims.

The pews inside the San Juan Bautista church in Urda, in the central province of Toledo, were packed, while dozens more people gathered outside to listen to the service. Some wiped away tears.

Investigators are looking into the cause of one of Europe’s deadliest rail disasters this century, which occurred when a train travelling from Madrid to Seville barrelled into a stationary train on Oct 28.

The Archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro, told mourners that the days since the disaster had been like a “Good Friday for us all”, acknowledging that “there are no words that can offer comfort” to those who had lost loved ones.

“Dear families affected by the train accident, you are not alone. Society is with you, the best of society is with you,” he said, urging the public not to forget the tragedy and calling for such disasters never to happen again.

He also paid tribute to emergency workers and volunteers, thanking healthcare staff, firefighters, police and rescue teams for their efforts, and praising what he described as “a genuine wave of solidarity”.

The president of the Castilla-La Mancha region, Emiliano Garcia-Page, and Urda Mayor Manuel Galan were among the officials who attended the service.

Residents of Urda, which has a population of around 2,500, “are very badly affected, in great pain and with a great need for support”, Galan told Spanish public television ahead of the mass.

Relatives of the victims, who have been providing DNA samples to help identify the dead, face an agonising wait for news as rescue teams continue to sift through the wreckage and forensic experts work to identify the bodies.

The authorities overseeing the process have completed autopsies on all 69 people killed in the crash, with 36 identified so far. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.