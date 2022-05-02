Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez's phone hacked with spy software in 2021

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's phone was broken into between May and June last year using the Pegasus software. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

MADRID (BLOOMBERG) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's phone was broken into last year with software and data was stolen from the device.

The breach occurred between May and June of 2021 using the Pegasus spying software, Mr Felix Bolanos, the secretary of state for the PM's office, said in a press conference on Monday (May 2).

The phone of Defence Minister Margarita Robles was also breached, Mr Bolanos said.

The Pegasus software is developed by an Israeli firm and is used by governments and intelligence agencies in several countries.

The software has drawn widespread attention in Spain in recent weeks following media reports that it was widely used between 2017 and 2020 by the government to spy on Catalan secessionist leaders and activists.

More On This Topic
Watchdog warned UK govt of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street
State surveillance - where do we draw the line?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top