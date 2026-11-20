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Protesters clash with police officers during a 24-hour nationwide general strike demanding wages that allow access to what demonstrators say is decent housing, in Madrid, Spain, November 11, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

MADRID, Nov 20 - Spanish police used excessive force against protesters and journalists during last week's general strike, rights group Amnesty International said on Friday.

• Amnesty said police used pepper spray, batons, tear gas and rubber bullets, and left 36 people injured, 5 of them hospitalised

• The NGO said it had documented incidents in Barcelona, Malaga, Valencia, Alicante and Granada, as well as Madrid, where it said demonstrators were not given any warning before police charged

• Asked for comment by Reuters, the Interior Ministry pointed to its announcement the day after the strike that the use of pepper spray during demonstrations would be curbed

• Madrid police authorities on Thursday opened an internal investigation to assess officers' actions in the capital

• Journalists were pushed and hit with batons while covering the strike, Amnesty said

• The group said its findings were based on interviews with 24 people. It called on authorities to carry out an "in-depth review of the protocols and rules that regulate police action at demonstrations" REUTERS