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MADRID, Nov 20 - Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the conservative frontrunner to oust Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in next week's election, emerged as the perceived winner of their two-way TV debate, polling showed on Friday.

• According to pollsters Sigma Dos and 40dB, the People's Party (PP) leader beat the Socialist premier by margins of 51%-29% and 43%-33%, respectively, in Thursday night's face-off. The remaining respondents said neither won or that it was a tie

• 10.2 million people watched the debate, data from consultancy Barlovento showed, nearly doubling the viewership of the 2023 edition

• Sanchez last month called a snap election for November 29 in a bid to harness the momentum from massive housing protests, betting they would galvanise the left

• But an overwhelming majority of polls show an advantage for a right-wing bloc formed by the PP and far-right Vox

• During the debate, housing took centre stage as both candidates defended rival plans to tackle soaring rents and a shortage of affordable homes

• They also sparred over migration policy following recent large-scale migrant arrivals in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta and in the Canary Islands

• Corruption became another flashpoint when Sanchez and Feijoo traded accusations over scandals linked to their respective parties

• On social media, pundits focused on Sanchez's tan suit and what they described as a mild-mannered tone that did not match Feijoo's confrontational approach

• The two-way debate has become a tradition in Spanish politics since the format premiered in 1993. While it still commands large audiences, the internet and a more polarised electorate have curbed its effect on voter behaviour, analyst Pablo Simon said

• "It has some indirect impact because you can change the campaign's tone depending on the post-debate consensus ... That's why candidates try not to mess up, to avoid negative headlines the next day," Simon added REUTERS