Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez says will back Brexit deal after Gibraltar agreement

MADRID (AFP) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday (Nov 24) his government will back a Brexit deal with Britain after reaching an agreement on Gibraltar.

Mr Sanchez had warned he could boycott a special EU summit on Brexit on Sunday (Nov 25) if London and Brussels did not confirm his country's right to veto over any future accord on ties with Gibraltar.

"I have just announced to the King of Spain that we have an agreement on Gibraltar," Mr Sanchez said in a televised address.

"Spain... will vote in favour of Brexit."

This story is developing