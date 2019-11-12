Spanish PM a tenacious survivor of political gridlock

MADRID • A former basketball player once dubbed "Mr Handsome" for his boyish good looks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is a political survivor whose roller-coaster career has played out against a backdrop of chronic instability.

And Sunday's general election provided yet another twist, with the Socialist leader emerging a winner but weakened from Spain's fourth vote in as many years.

Although his Socialists topped the vote, they ended up losing three seats in a ballot Mr Sanchez had called to strengthen his hand.

But his move backfired, with the far-right Vox becoming Parliament's third-largest faction in a difficult blow for this Madrid-born economist who emerged from obscurity in 2014 to seize the reins of Spain's oldest political party.

Always immaculately suited and booted, the telegenic 47-year-old who likes to go running and looms over his rivals at 1.9m tall, has made a name for himself as stubbornly tenacious.

Three years ago, he was written off as politically dead, ousted as party chief after leading the Socialists to their worst-ever defeats in 2015 and 2016.

Just over six months later, however, he unexpectedly won his old job back in a party primary election after a cross-country tour in his old car to rally support.

And by June last year, he had taken over as premier after an ambitious play that toppled conservative Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote.

But the fragile alliance that catapulted him to power cracked in February, with the Catalan separatist lawmakers who had supported him rejecting the budget and triggering fresh polls in April, Mr Sanchez's first as prime minister.

Although his Socialists won, they fell short of an absolute majority, prompting Mr Sanchez to call yet another vote, which analysts say is likely to deepen the deadlock.

Married with two adolescent daughters, Mr Sanchez has been quick to cultivate his public image as a family man, describing himself on his Twitter handle as "Spanish prime minister and father".

Politics, though, was always his passion. He joined the Socialist party in his early 20s, then served as an opposition councillor in Madrid from 2004 to 2009, after which he entered Parliament as a lawmaker during then Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero's administration.

Earlier this year, Mr Sanchez detailed his triumphs in an autobiography called Resistance Manual, the first to be published in Spain by a sitting premier.

He pledged to donate all profits from its sale to the homeless.

After taking over as premier, Mr Sanchez implemented a series of eye-catching measures, appointing a Cabinet with a majority of women, taking in migrants from the Aquarius rescue ship, and raising the minimum wage by 22 per cent after years of austerity.

And last month, he finally made good on a pledge to exhume the body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum, reburying it in a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictator's decades-long regime.

But Mr Sanchez's premiership has been overshadowed by the Catalan separatist crisis, which last month erupted into mass protests that turned violent after Spain's top court jailed nine regional leaders over a failed independence attempt in 2017.

Images of Barcelona in flames ultimately weakened Mr Sanchez and played into the hands of Vox, whose hardline stance on Catalan separatism prompted the biggest surge in support for the far-right since Franco's death in 1975.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE