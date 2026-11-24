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MADRID, Nov 24 - Spain's Socialist government said on Tuesday it would challenge at the Constitutional Court a local law passed in the Madrid region that gives rights to unborn children, exposing divisions between parties' social policies ahead of Sunday's national vote.

Madrid's centre-right regional government in June approved a law, applicable only in the region, that includes unborn children as eligible for certain benefits including tax breaks and subsidies for large families.

Equality Minister Ana Redondo said in a press conference in Madrid that granting legal rights to a foetus was incompatible with Spanish law and could erode abortion rights.

"We believe there is a conflict between a woman's right to freely terminate a pregnancy and the law concerning the unborn child," she said.

The proposal is included in the conservative People's Party (PP) election manifesto ahead of the November 29 vote. The PP leads most polls and may be in a position after the election to form a majority in alliance with the far-right Vox.

The Socialists have pledged to further strengthen abortion rights after the minority coalition government they lead failed during the current legislature in its pledge to make abortion a constitutional right.

On Tuesday, the government also approved a decree aimed at standardising access to abortion services by establishing common nationwide rules for informed consent procedures. The decree also standardises the clinical committees that authorise abortions for medical reasons after 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Spain recorded 107,824 abortions in 2025, up 1.6%, according to Health Ministry data published on Tuesday. Some 6.6% were for medical reasons.

As part of a flurry of welfare measures ahead of the election, the government also approved a decree extending bereavement leave following the death of a family member to 10 working days, and increasing paid parental leave to 20 weeks. REUTERS