Spanish, Dutch police seize nearly a ton of MDMA destined for South America

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MADRID, July 7 - Police in Spain and the Netherlands have seized 947 kg (2,088 lbs) of MDMA bound for South America, which traffickers intended to exchange for cocaine, Spanish authorities said on Tuesday, in what was the largest seizure of the mind-altering drug in European history.

• In a statement, Spanish police said 15 people were arrested in both countries, with 12 of them being remanded in custody.

• The suspects have been charged with offences against public health, membership in a criminal organisation, electricity fraud and the unlawful possession of weapons.

• The alleged traffickers were preparing to ship the synthetic drugs concealed inside a crane, which was to be transported from the Belgian port of Antwerp to Ghana, police said.

• In Ghana, the chemical substance said to give lengthy, euphoric highs with slight hallucinogenic properties would be exchanged for cocaine, which would then be sent to Europe via Spanish ports. The MDMA would then be shipped to South America.

• The investigations, which began in early 2025, showed that the suspects coordinated shipments from Spain and the Netherlands to Africa and from there to Latin America.

• The joint raids took place in late January 2026, once it was confirmed that the shipment was imminent.

• Police also seized 644 cannabis plants, three firearms, €46,000 ($52,615) and five luxury watches. REUTERS