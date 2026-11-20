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FILE PHOTO: Pro-Palestinian donor and multimillionaire media heir, James Cox Chambers, attends a court hearing in Spain's High Court, relating to a US request to extradite him, in Madrid, Spain, November 13, 2026. Spain's High Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MADRID, Nov 20 - Spain's High Court has released pro-Palestinian donor and US media heir James Cox Chambers Jr. on conditional bail, while it considers an extradition request by the United States, according to a court ruling released on Friday.

The court said it had decided to release Chambers after US authorities acknowledged what they described as substantial and unintentional errors in the Spanish translation of an FBI agent's sworn statement submitted in support of the extradition request.

Chambers, whose family owns Cox Enterprises, was arrested at the request of US authorities on July 10 while on holiday in Ibiza. He has been held in custody since on accusations including riot, conspiracy to commit riot and international money laundering. Chambers, known as Fergie, denies wrongdoing.

After a hearing last week, the court had been expected to rule on the extradition request in the coming weeks, but it said on Friday that the translation errors could delay a final decision.

Judges said the issue could be relevant to the outcome of the proceedings because it raised questions about the accuracy of documents provided by US authorities and could weaken, at least temporarily, the basis for the extradition request.

Chambers must report weekly to a local court, surrender his passport, remain in Spain, provide an address and appear before the High Court whenever summoned.

The case is politically sensitive for Spain's Socialist-led government, whose strong pro-Palestinian stance has drawn criticism from the administration of US President Donald Trump and added to wider tensions with Washington.

If the court approves the extradition, Spain's cabinet will make the final decision.

Separately, Chambers' lawyers said they were challenging a raid by Irish police on his family home in Dublin, which they said was conducted at the request of US authorities and involved the seizure of electronic devices and other property. His legal team said it would seek judicial review unless authorities clarify the legal basis for the operation. REUTERS