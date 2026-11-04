Spain's Sanchez loses key ally as transport minister quits over train crashes

MADRID, Nov 4 - Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente's resignation six days after this year's second deadly train crash has left the ruling Socialists fighting an election campaign without one of their most combative, but also polarising, voices.

Puente surprised lawmakers by quietly announcing he was stepping down on Tuesday night following a tense four-hour grilling by lawmakers from a caretaker parliament body, in which most parties demanded he face responsibility for the two rail disasters that have killed 115 people combined.

One of Prime Minister Sanchez's most loyal and high-profile ministers, Puente had previously vowed to stay on to tackle the investigation last week's crash and fix the system's flaws, despite widespread calls for his exit from both the opposition and coalition partners.

But on Tuesday, the 57-year-old minister revealed he had in fact already made his decision in the immediate aftermath of the train crash in central Spain's Urda, only telling his family while keeping even Sanchez in the dark.

Puente's resignation will only become effective once it is published in the official state gazette, but the exact timeline for this remains unclear. He also said he would not stand as a candidate in the upcoming election on November 29.

'WE ARE NOT ALL THE SAME'

Puente's surprise announcement comes after polls run following last Wednesday's deadly crash showed a slight drop in support for the ruling Socialists, who had hoped to fight this election campaign on their ability to uphold social services and a housing crisis.

"Politicians like (Puente) bring honour to our country and show us that we are not all the same. Whilst some merely preach, others give their all," Sanchez said after Puente's announcement, adding he had "stood up, offered solutions and then stepped aside".

A lawyer and former mayor, Puente took on the post of transport minister in November 2023, overseeing the expansion of Spain's rail network and rollout of investments supported in part by EU recovery funds.

The minister has for years been heavily criticised by unions and opposition parties for underinvestment in maintenance and increased disruptions, culminating in a Senate motion demanding his resignation in February after a fatal crash on the same Madrid-Seville line where Wednesday's collision occurred.

Dubbed by media commentators as Sanchez's 'attack dog', he frequently traded barbs with rivals on messaging platform X or in parliament with a pugnacious style that led him to become a top contender in discussions over Sanchez's eventual succession. REUTERS