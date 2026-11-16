Spain's right retains firm poll lead despite Socialist gains

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MADRID, Nov 16 - Spain's conservative People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox would together win a parliamentary majority in the November 29 election, three opinion polls published on Monday showed, though Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists gained ground.

The surveys are the first since last week's campaign launch, which has focused on housing affordability, immigration, corruption and last month's deadly train crash.

• A daily poll by 40db for El Pais showed the Socialists rising to 30.3% from 29.9%, exceeding the 30% mark for the first time in that poll since the 2023 election

• The PP, on 31.5%, and Vox, on 18%, would together win more than 190 seats in the 350-seat lower house, a majority, the poll showed

• An NC Report poll for La Razon projected 201 to 205 seats for the PP and Vox combined, and 102 to 104 for the Socialists, whose support rose half a percentage point to 26.1%

• An IMOP poll for El Confidencial showed Socialist support up one percentage point from a week earlier to 26.9%, with the right bloc winning 194 seats to the Socialists' 109

• Sanchez has struggled to rally disillusioned left-wing voters despite calling the prospect of a PP-Vox government a threat to social rights won in recent decades

• The state-run CIS poll remained a major outlier. Last week it projected 134 to 143 seats for the Socialists against 155 to 171 for the PP and Vox combined, suggesting Sanchez could retain power through a broad left-wing coalition REUTERS