Spain's rate of new infections slows but lockdown remains

MADRID/MILAN/LONDON • The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again yesterday as the country began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

The total number of deaths so far is 12,418, the second-highest worldwide after Italy. But the death toll of 674 yesterday was down from Saturday's 809 and well below last Thursday's daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said.

The rise represented a 6 per cent increase in total deaths, about half the rate reported a week ago.

The total number of registered infections rose to 130,759 from last Saturday's 124,736.

"We are on the right track and we will beat it (the virus)," said General Miguel Angel Villarroya, Chief of the Defence Staff, at a briefing.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected roughly 1.2 million people and killed about 65,000, a tally by Johns Hopkins University shows.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last Saturday announced an extension of the state of emergency lockdown until April 26.

He said that while lockdown measures would probably last even longer than the next 15 days, some economic restrictions, such as keeping all non-essential workers at home, would be lifted after Easter. Shops, bars and restaurants will, however, remain closed.

In Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza yesterday outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up heath services. He added that it was too early to say when Italy would be able to lift the lockdown measures imposed since March 9.

With over 15,000 dead, Italy has the world's highest death toll from the disease, accounting for almost a quarter of all deaths globally. It has over 124,000 cases of infection.

However, the smallest daily rise in deaths for nearly two weeks last Saturday and the first fall in the number of patients in intensive care have fed hopes that the epidemic may have reached a peak in Italy.

The lockdown will officially last until at least April 13, but it is widely expected to be extended.

Mr Speranza said social distancing would have to remain, with wider use of individual protection items such as face masks, while local health systems would be strengthened to allow a faster and more efficient treatment of suspected cases. Testing and contact tracing would also be extended.

Meanwhile, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned of more curbs on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules.

There were fears that warm spring weather could encourage Britons to head to parks. Brockwell Park was closed yesterday after people sunbathed or gathered in large groups on Saturday.

Mr Hancock said yesterday that if people did not follow the rules, which allow walking, running or cycling but not sunbathing, he would have to ban all forms of exercise outside the home.

Another 621 people died of the virus, bringing the total to almost 5,000 yesterday. More than 47,800 have tested positive so far.

In a rare address scheduled last night, Queen Elizabeth II was expected to praise the nation for its strength in dealing with the outbreak.

