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Pedro Sanchez survived an internal party revolt and then unexpectedly became prime minister in 2018.

BARCELONA - Pedro Sanchez has built a career on political comebacks, repeatedly defying predictions of his demise. But after eight years as Spain’s prime minister, his remarkable run of survival has finally come to an end.

The 54-year-old Socialist leader has repeatedly confounded his critics and returned stronger. “Polls? I’ve been written off as retired many times and I’m still here,” he said in a television interview last week.

But this time, the man who titled his political autobiography Resistance Manual appears to have run out of options, with his party finishing second and unable to secure the parliamentary support needed to govern.

Sanchez survived an internal party revolt and then unexpectedly became prime minister in 2018 following a no-confidence motion that ousted his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy.

After eight years in power he leaves behind a legacy of deep divisions at home and a high international profile as a champion of progressive causes.

His positions and ambitious social reforms, including expanded transgender rights and the legalisation of euthanasia, made him a prominent figure on an international left increasingly short of influential leaders.

Sanchez has been one of the most outspoken critics of what he has described as Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza, an accusation the country has rejected.

He also opposed the war in Iran and rejected demands from US President Donald Trump for Spain to ramp up its defence spending. Trump hailed Sanchez’s election loss on Nov 29 as “great news”.

‘Safe haven’ of foreign affairs

Unlike most European leaders, Sanchez championed a relatively open immigration policy, pushing through an exceptional scheme to regularise undocumented migrants, while Spain’s economy outpaced many of its neighbours.

He has also increased the minimum wage and curbed the use of temporary contracts through a major labour-market reform.

“Sanchez has pursued policies aimed at people who have the greatest difficulty making ends meet,” Ana Sofia Cardenal, a political science professor at the Open University of Catalonia, told AFP.

But his international standing and strong economic record belied an increasingly turbulent domestic political landscape, particularly in his final term.

After finishing second in the 2023 election, Sanchez secured another term with the backing of smaller parties, making major concessions including an amnesty for Catalan separatists involved in a failed 2017 independence bid.

He had previously opposed the measure, a U-turn that angered the right and prompted accusations of betrayal.

“International affairs have been a kind of safe haven for him, because it has been one of the few places where he has not faced very strong opposition,” Toni Rodon, a political science professor at Barcelona’s Pompeu Fabra University, told AFP.

‘Beginning of a catastrophe’

Sanchez’s minority government was unable to pass a new budget this term and faced a string of crises, including devastating floods in Valencia in 2024 and two high-speed train accidents this year that killed more than 100 people.

His government has also struggled to translate solid economic growth into improvements in living standards, due in large part to inflation and soaring housing costs.

“This has been the term of impossible housing,” the head of the conservative opposition Popular Party (PP) which finished first in the election, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said during the final televised election debate on Thursday.

Corruption investigations involving Sanchez’s allies also damaged his government, particularly the case against former transport minister and close confidant Jose Luis Abalos, who was sentenced to 24 years in prison in June.

Immigration was another challenge. In July, more than 70,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish territory of Ceuta, triggering fierce criticism from the opposition, particularly far-right Vox.

Sanchez’s supporters held out hope until the end that he would pull off another comeback.

Instead, the election result has raised the prospect of a PP-Vox government, which would bring a far-right party into Spain’s national government for the first time since the return to democracy in the 1970s.

“Rather than the end of an era, it is the beginning of a catastrophe,” said Toni Alba, a 54-year-old Socialist Party activist, who fears a rollback of progressive policies. AFP