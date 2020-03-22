Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency as it struggles to contain coronavirus

MADRID (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Spain's government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday (March 22).

Speaking after a meeting with regional government heads, Sanchez said his government wants to prolong restrictions on movement that were introduced on March 14, and which prevent Spaniards from leaving their houses for all but essential trips, until April 11.

The move comes after almost 400 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours lifted the total number of fatalities to 1,720.

The country is dealing with Europe's second-worst outbreak after Italy and the fourth-most severe worldwide.

Total confirmed cases climbed to 28,572, from 24,926 the previous day, according to the Health Ministry.