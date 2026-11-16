Spain's government to raise minimum wage 5.3% as election looms

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Union members picket at the entrance to Mercamadrid, Spain's main wholesale market for fresh produce, at the start of a 24-hour nationwide general strike ahead of the November 29 snap election, calling for wages that allow access to decent housing, in Madrid, Spain, November 11, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

MADRID, Nov 16 - Spain's government plans to increase the minimum wage by 5.3% from next year, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday, marking the ninth raise under the Socialist-led administration since it came to power in 2018.

• The announcement comes less than two weeks before Spain's November 29 parliamentary election, with the Socialists and their far-left allies trailing the opposition in most opinion polls

• The increase exceeds the Bank of Spain's inflation forecast for this year of 3.9% and the latest 12-month reading through October of 4.9%

• The measure will hike the minimum wage by €65 ($71.64) to €1,286 per month, paid in 14 instalments, including two extra monthly salaries in July and December

• The untaxed increase should benefit more than 2.5 million workers, mainly women and young people, according to the government

• It would be approved at Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Diaz told La Sexta TV

• The planned increase in 2027 would bring Spain's minimum wage up by nearly 75% from its 2018 level, an increase of €550 a month over nine years($1 = 0.9073 euros) REUTERS