Spain's electoral board opens proceedings against PM Sanchez
MADRID, Oct 15 - Spain's Central Electoral Board (JEC) opened disciplinary proceedings against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday over an October 6 press conference after a cabinet meeting to announce new housing legislation, parliament's press office said.
• JEC asked for the removal of the statements from institutional channels and required PM to refrain from similar actions during the campaign period
• The case stems from a complaint by the opposition People's Party (PP), which argued Sanchez used government facilities to deliver campaign-style messages
• The proceedings come after Sanchez called a snap election for November 29 after housing decrees failed in parliament
• The scrutiny raises questions over institutional neutrality during the campaign — an issue that can fuel political attacks even when cases end only in administrative sanctions
• Complaints often focus on whether incumbents used public office, resources or official events for campaign messaging after an election was called
• In January 2020, JEC fined Sanchez €500 ($560) over a TV interview published on the government website
• In October 2023, it fined Sanchez €2,200 over a Brussels press conference during the July 23 campaign; saying he had praised government achievements and criticised opponents
• Carlos Fernández Carriedo, a PP regional government spokesperson, was also fined €2,200 in 2023 by JEC over comments made during a post-cabinet press conference REUTERS