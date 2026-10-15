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Spain's electoral board opens proceedings against PM Sanchez

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FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is also a leader of the Socialist ruling party (PSOE), holds a press conference in Madrid, Spain June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is also a leader of the Socialist ruling party (PSOE), holds a press conference in Madrid, Spain June 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

MADRID, Oct 15 - Spain's Central Electoral Board (JEC) opened disciplinary proceedings against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday over an October 6 press conference after a cabinet meeting to announce new housing legislation, parliament's press office said.

• JEC asked for the removal of the statements from institutional channels and required PM to refrain from similar actions during the campaign period

• The case stems from a complaint by the opposition People's Party (PP), which argued Sanchez used government facilities to deliver campaign-style messages

• The proceedings come after Sanchez called a snap election for November 29 after housing decrees failed in parliament

• The scrutiny raises questions over institutional neutrality during the campaign — an issue that can fuel political attacks even when cases end only in administrative sanctions

• Complaints often focus on whether incumbents used public office, resources or official events for campaign messaging after an election was called

• In January 2020, JEC fined Sanchez €500 ($560) over a TV interview published on the government website

• In October 2023, it fined Sanchez €2,200 over a Brussels press conference during the July 23 campaign; saying he had praised government achievements and criticised opponents

• Carlos Fernández Carriedo, a PP regional government spokesperson, was also fined €2,200 in 2023 by JEC over comments made during a post-cabinet press conference REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.