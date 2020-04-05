Spain's confirmed cases rise to 124,736, surpassing Italy's tally

MADRID • Spain reported an increase in cases from the coronavirus outbreak, surpassing the number in Italy to remain the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.

The number of confirmed cases increased to 124,736 yesterday, from 117,710 a day earlier, according to Health Ministry data.

In Italy, total cases stood at 119,827.

In what could be a sign of hope for Spain, the number of new deaths declined for a second day, with an additional 809 fatalities in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,744. A record 950 people died on Thursday.

Recoveries over the last 24 hours stood at 3,706, taking that total to 34,219.

The Madrid region was the worst affected, accounting for 40 per cent of the deaths at 4,723, and 29 per cent of the cases at 36,249.

The north-eastern region of Catalonia was in second place with 2,508 deaths.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday that the goal of seeing the spread of the epidemic slow is "within reach".

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will extend the state of emergency in the country by another two weeks until April 26, El Pais newspaper reported yesterday.

He initiated the restrictions on March 14 for an initial two-week period and subsequently extended them until April 11 as the virus outbreak accelerated.

Some of Madrid's most famous tourist sites, such as the Royal Palace and Las Ventas bullring, stood eerily quiet yesterday, as Spaniards readied themselves for a fourth week living under one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

Only employees in essential sectors such as health are free to travel to and from work. Restaurants, bars and shops are shuttered, and social gatherings are banned.

In a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Illa said Mr Sanchez would call opposition leaders following a meeting of his coronavirus task force yesterday to let them know his decision on extending the lockdown.

Health officials say that the slowdown in new infections proves the effectiveness of the lockdown in place.

BLOOMBERG,AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS