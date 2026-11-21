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Spain to extend banking tax to fund housing policies, PM Pedro Sanchez says

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Workers’ Party candidate Pedro Sanchez dancing during an electoral campaign rally in Santiago de Compostela on Nov 20.

MADRID – Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Nov 21 that his government would approve at its Nov 24 Cabinet meeting an extension of the current banking levy to 2027 to fund housing policies.

In October, he called a snap election for Nov 29 in a bid to harness the momentum from massive housing protests.

“We will extend next the bank tax, and the revenue will go towards housing policies,” Sanchez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero, saying that the tax will raise €1.4 billion (S$2 billion).

“We will allocate (the revenues) in full to the construction of social housing, tax incentives for tenants, and also the renovation of homes,” he said.

Opinion polls put the conservative People’s Party ahead of Sanchez’s Socialists before the election but show that it would likely need an alliance with the far-right, anti-immigrant Vox to govern.

In December 2024, the government approved a three-year extension of the annual bank windfall tax to help citizens cope with a higher cost of living.

The tax ranges between 1% and 7% of lenders’ net interest income and commissions in accordance with their lending income volumes, instead of the previous fixed rate of 4.8%.

For lenders whose annual volumes surpass €5 billion, it sets a rate of 7%, mainly affecting Santander, BBVA and Caixabank. REUTERS