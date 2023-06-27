Spain set to impose new restrictions on ride-hailing drivers

Taxi drivers protest in Barcelona after the EU's top court rejected rules that dramatically restrict the number of car drivers working with ride-hailing apps. PHOTO: REUTERS
MADRID – The Spanish government is set to impose new restrictions on car drivers working with ride-hailing apps such as Uber after the European Union’s top court overturned a set of local curbs in Barcelona, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The Spanish city introduced a series of rules meant to reduce the number of drivers of private cars transporting passengers hired through mobile platforms and fleet owners in order to protect the interests of taxi services, although this was rejected by the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The Cabinet could approve the decree as early as on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, allowing regional authorities to force drivers of private cars for hire to respect additional criteria to be able to operate in specific areas.

These criteria will have to be justified by reasons such as environmental protection, road safety or sustainability of “public interest services” such as common taxis, said the draft, which is not dated.

A transport ministry spokesman said the government was planning to adopt a new set of regulations, although it was not clear if they would be immediately introduced by decree. REUTERS

