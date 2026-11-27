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Spain races to stop oil spill after ship capsizes off Ibiza

Images shared by Spanish media showed the grey underbelly of a ship visible above the waves.

MADRID – Spanish authorities raced to contain any damage to ecologically valuable Mediterranean waters on Nov 26 after a tanker carrying up to 7,000 tonnes of diesel capsized off Ibiza, leaving one dead.

The Maltese-flagged Med Emre, a chemical products tanker which was travelling from the southern port of Algeciras to Barcelona, suffered the accident in the early hours of Nov 26 north of the popular holiday island, the Balearic Islands emergency services said.

The ship’s 17 crew were rescued but one was later confirmed dead in hospital in Ibiza, while six suffered “minor injuries”, notably hypothermia, the rescuers said.

According to maritime data tracking firm Kpler, the vessel was transporting around 66,000 barrels of refined products.

Spanish government sources said the ship was “lying keel up, which indicates that it is not currently sunk”, modifying an earlier statement that reported a sinking.

Images shared by Spanish media showed the grey underbelly of a ship visible above the waves.

It was unclear what caused the accident.

A boat and a plane belonging to Spanish maritime rescue service Salvamento Maritimo had been sent to assess the possible environmental damage, the Balearic emergency services added.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government was “closely following” the situation.

Maritime captain of Valencia, Elena Delgado, said the small slick that had formed around the boat “disappeared” at the end of the day and the vessel had been secured by cable to a ship from the Spanish maritime rescue service.

“The situation is stabilised”, she said.

She added that an inspection of the hull and the submerged section would be carried out on the morning of Nov 27 by experts and a decision would be made regarding the planned salvage operation to tow the vessel.

Vulnerable waters

Any pollution entering the water could have an impact on tourism, fishing and Mediterranean seagrasses that absorb substantial quantities of climate-heating carbon dioxide.

The area includes spaces protected by the European Union’s Natura 2000 network and hosts the critically endangered Balearic Shearwater, said SEOBirdLife.

“Contact with the fuel may alter the impermeability and the thermal insulation of the birds’ plumage, causing heat loss and hypothermia,” the non-governmental organisation warned.

Marine conservation group Oceana noted that the time of year was “key” for migratory species, including turtles, sharks, red tuna, pilot whales and the striped dolphin.

But Emilio Rodriguez Diaz, a maritime security expert at the University of Cadiz, told Cadena SER radio the incident was not comparable to the 2002 Prestige oil disaster, Spain’s worst environmental accident.

That vessel broke into two, spilling more than 60,000 tonnes of fuel and blackening thousands of kilometres of Atlantic coastline, affecting Spain, Portugal and France.

The Med Emre was a modern ship, built in Turkey in 2019, with a double hull that acted as “a kind of buffer that prevents the cargo... from being released into the environment”, Diaz said. AFP