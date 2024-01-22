Spain police make arrest in ‘love scam’ triple murder

MADRID - Spanish police on Jan 22 said they had arrested a Pakistani man in connection with the killing of three siblings in their 70s, over debts reportedly linked to an online romance scam.

The suspect turned himself in on Jan 21, “admitting his involvement in incidents related to the triple murder in a house in Morata de Tajuna”, a police statement said.

Judicial sources said the suspect had previously been convicted for attacking one of the sisters with a hammer a year ago.

Police had on Jan 18 found the three bodies, which were partially burned inside their home in the village some 35km south-east of Madrid.

Neighbours raised the alarm after not seeing the two sisters and their disabled brother for some time, with the police saying their deaths were being treated as murder over a suspected debt.

The police on Jan 22 said the man, referred to only as D.H.F.C, was the “main suspect” in the case as he had “previously injured one of the female victims last year”, with the courts confirming his arrest and conviction.

Quoting local residents, Spanish media said the tragedy was likely linked to a fake online love affair, with the two sisters embarking on what they thought was a long-distance relationship with two apparent United States servicemen.

They were led to believe one had died and that the other needed money so that he could send them a multi-million-euro inheritance, causing the sisters to rack up huge debts.

Initially they began borrowing money from neighbours.

Sentenced for hammer attack

During that time, the suspect had reportedly lent the sisters at least €50,000 ($73,000), which they had never repaid, prompting his violent attack on one of the sisters.

According to a statement from the Madrid region’s top court, the suspect was arrested in February 2023 at their house, where he was living as a tenant.

According to the sentence, he hit the victim “on the head, at least three times, with a hammer”. Then, when she fell to the floor, he kicked her.

He was held in pre-trial detention until his case came to court in September, when he was handed two years behind bars, slapped with a €2,900 fine and banned from being within 500m of the victim for two years and six months.

But under Spanish law, anyone receiving a jail term of up to two years on a first offence automatically has his sentence suspended, so he was released after agreeing to pay the compensation, the statement said.