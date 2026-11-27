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Spain election: what the main parties are proposing

MADRID, Nov 27 - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is seeking a fourth term in a snap election on Sunday, with polls suggesting voters could end eight years of leftist rule.

Here are the main proposals from the three largest parties – Sanchez's centre-left Socialists (PSOE), the conservative People's Party and far-right Vox – on the key issues shaping the campaign.

HOUSING

Soaring home prices and rents have driven an affordability crisis. The eviction of an elderly tenant in September sparked protests nationwide, prompting Sanchez to call an election.

PSOE PP VOX

Build 100,000 public affordable homes, mobilise public land for affordable housing construction Build 1 million homes, new law to mobilise public and private land for housing construction Reform land laws to boost construction

Provide interest-free loans of up to €50,000 for first-home buyers, suspend evictions of vulnerable tenants Provide mortgage guarantees for first-time buyers, repeal recently approved Housing Law, which regulates rental prices Give Spaniards priority access to housing, introduce tax breaks for first-home buyers and evict squatters within 24 hours

MIGRATION

The government's pro-immigration stance contrasts with the opposition's calls for tighter border controls, particularly after a mass migrant crossing into the North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

PSOE PP VOX

Expand legal pathways to live and work in Spain Set annual work visa quotas linked to labour shortages Strengthen border controls, tighten residence permit requirements

Invest €500 million in immigrant integration and citizenship programmes, strengthen asylum, combat hate crimes Ban mass regularisation programmes, tighten asylum and deportations, speed up returns, also to third countries End mass regularisation, end public benefits for undocumented migrants, deport convicted foreigners

FISCAL POLICY

Households are grappling with high living costs and housing prices. PSOE has combined targeted relief with windfall taxes on banks and energy companies, while PP and Vox favour broad tax cuts.

PSOE PP VOX

Maintain tax exemption for low-income earners, introduce new taxes on large technology companies and luxury high-carbon travel Cut corporate and income taxes for low- and middle-income earners, index tax brackets to inflation, exempt self-employed earning under €85,000 from VAT Cut income, corporate and energy taxes, with additional relief for families

Introduce global minimum tax on large fortunes and stronger international tax cooperation N/A N/A

CLIMATE AND ENERGY

Parties differ sharply on the green transition, nuclear power and water scarcity driven by climate change. The debate comes amid more frequent wildfires, record-high sea temperatures and scrutiny of data centres.

PSOE PP VOX

Maintain 2035 nuclear phase-out and accelerate renewables to 81% of power generation by 2030, requiring data centres to use renewable energy Extend lifespan of existing nuclear power plants, scrap new rules for data centres Cancel nuclear shutdown plan, build new reactors at existing nuclear sites, curb large-scale solar and wind projects

Improve drought and flood resilience through desalination, water reuse and irrigation modernisation Invest in water infrastructure, desalination and irrigation upgrades through national water pact Connect river basins, modernise irrigation, expand water infrastructure under national water pact

FOREIGN POLICY

Although international affairs have received less attention than domestic issues, parties differ on multilateralism and ties to key neighbours including Britain, Morocco and Algeria.

PSOE PP VOX

Fully implement Gibraltar Agreement while maintaining Madrid's stance on sovereignty Review Gibraltar Agreement to defend Spain's sovereignty Restore Spanish sovereignty over Gibraltar through international pressure

Maintain cooperation with Morocco, based on good neighbourly ties and dialogue Pursue more balanced policy towards Morocco and Algeria Impose sanctions, suspend international agreements with Morocco until it respects Spain's borders and sovereignty

GENDER EQUALITY AND WOMEN'S RIGHTS

The parties offer markedly different approaches to women's rights, gender violence and reproductive or transgender rights.

PSOE PP VOX

Make abortion constitutional right Pass law that counts unborn children towards eligibility for family benefits Support "right to life", protect conscientious objection against abortion

Expand measures against gender violence, abolish prostitution, strengthen LGBTI+ and trans rights Support police, judicial and victim-support resources to combat gender violence, amend current trans law Strengthen police, judicial and support services for violence and sexual assault victims, defend women's sports based on biological sex REUTERS