Spain betting on Covid-19 vaccine passports to revive summer tourism

Over 2020, foreign tourism to Spain fell 80 per cent to just 19 million visitors.
Over 2020, foreign tourism to Spain fell 80 per cent to just 19 million visitors.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

MADRID (REUTERS) - Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel Covid-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday (Feb 16).

"We support the vaccination certificate but not as the only way to recuperate mobility, rather, as one of the means within a portfolio of measures including social distancing, pre-travel tests, mask-wearing," the source said.

The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors, and was also counting on a wider agreement to be hammered out between Europe and Britain to remove restrictions on non-essential travel, the official added.

Over 2020, as global travel was dramatically curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, foreign tourism to Spain - one of the world's most visited countries - fell 80 per cent to just 19 million visitors, a level not seen since 1969.

The industry's contribution to gross domestic product tumbled to between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, according to estimates from Funcas think-tank analyst Maria Jesus Fernandez, from a 12 per cent share in 2019.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 