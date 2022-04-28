Spain bars ship carrying suspected Russian cargo

MADRID (AFP) - Spain has barred from its waters a Maltese ship carrying cargo from a Russian vessel, in line with EU sanctions over the Ukraine invasion, the Spanish transport ministry said on Wednesday (April 27).

"The Maltese-flagged ship Black Star is denied access to Spanish territorial waters because there is evidence that it was carrying cargo transferred from the Russian ship Andrey Pervozvanniy, which is subject to EU sanctions," the ministry said in a statement.

Spanish authorities had already prevented a stopover in Barcelona by the Andrey Pervozvanniy on April 25, because of the European sanctions against Russia over its offensive in Ukraine.

The Maltese ship had planned to unload its cargo, including non-food palm oil and derivatives, on Wednesday evening at the port of Barcelona, the statement added.

A fifth package of sanctions, adopted on April 8, bans Russian-flagged ships from docking in EU ports, except those carrying food, humanitarian aid or energy.

The Spanish merchant navy was informed by the European Maritime Safety Agency that the Andrey Pervozvanniy had transferred its cargo to the Black Star on April 24 "12.5 nautical miles north-west of the island of Malta," according to the transport ministry.