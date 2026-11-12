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Spain approves one of housing decrees that triggered snap election

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MADRID, Nov 12 - Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved one of two housing decrees whose rejection by parliament last month triggered a November 29 early general election, a day after Wednesday's general strike in protest over housing costs.

• By a one-vote margin, the standing body of 69 caretaker deputies who remain in place after parliament's dissolution passed the decree, which includes rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions and limits on corporate purchases of residential property

• The body rejected, also by one vote, another measure, sought by tenants' associations, calling for the automatic renewal of rental contracts

• The leftist government's measures, aimed at tackling rising housing costs, came into effect temporarily when the decrees were published in the official state gazette in early October

• Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose conservative People's Party leads in opinion polls, said on Wednesday he would repeal the decrees if he becomes prime minister

• The opposition has argued that the measures only reduce housing supply and push up prices REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.