Southeast Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports closed due to 'unplanned military activity', US FAA says

Feb 7 - Airspace over Southeastern Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports has been closed in recent hours due to "unplanned military activity", the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Saturday.

Poland's Lublin and Rzeszow airports are not accessible due to the military activity related to ensuring state security, the FAA said in a notice to airmen published on its website.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar24 posted on X that the closure involved NATO aircraft operating in the area.

Rzeszow and Lublin airports previously suspended operations for a time last month, citing routine operations and no threat to Polish airspace. REUTERS