South Korean to go on trial in Russia-controlled East Ukraine

Ukrainian tankers fire at frontline positions near the city of Soledar, Donetsk, on June 10, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
24 min ago

(REUTERS) - A captured fighter from South Korea will go on trial in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, Interfax news agency reported citing separatist official Natalia Nikonorova.

"A verdict is being prepared now on a mercenary from South Korea. He is their citizen who fought for the armed forces of Ukraine," Interfax quoted her as saying on Saturday (June 11).

She did not reveal the name of the fighter.

Two Britons and a Moroccan captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death by a court in DPR on Thursday.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Family of Briton facing death penalty in Donbas call for his release
For foreign fighters, Ukraine offers purpose, camaraderie and a cause

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top