South Korea to join economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

SEOUL (REUTERS) - President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday (Feb 24) that South Korea would join other countries by imposing economic sanctions on Russia over its military operations in Ukraine.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

At a National Security Council meeting in Seoul, Mr Moon said that Ukraine's sovereignty, territory, and independence must be respected, press secretary Park Soo-hyun told a briefing.

"The use of military force that causes damage of innocent lives cannot be justified in any case," Mr Moon said.

South Korea will support the international community's efforts to restrain armed aggression and seek a peaceful resolution, including by joining in economic sanctions, Mr Moon added.

Mr Park did not elaborate on what the sanctions may be.