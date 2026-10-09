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International jurist Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize as global rule of law comes under siege

Navanethem “Navi” Pillay was given the prestigious prize at a time when international law and institutions are increasingly under attack.

OSLO – The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Oct 9 to South Africa’s Navi Pillay, the judge who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and who presided over a UN commission in 2025 that accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Pillay, currently a judge on the International Court of Justice in a case where Myanmar also stands accused of genocide, has been “instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are prosecuted”, said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

She reacted to the news by making a quip about US President Donald Trump’s well-documented desire to win the prize himself.

“If you clap a little bit more I may share this prize with Trump,” the 85-year-old said during a standing ovation captured by Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnes Callamard in Nuremberg and posted on the social network X.

The Nobel Committee said it decided to honour Pillay at a time when international law and institutions are under attack.

“The system of international law is under tremendous pressure, and its institutions are under attack,” Frydnes said. “Navi Pillay is one of the great defenders of international legal principles in our time. Her distinguished career reminds us of the need to support, fortify and expand the global rule of law.”

Her “commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world”, he added.

Born into an Indian Tamil family in Durban, South Africa, Pillay, 85, founded her own law firm in 1967 and earned a doctorate from Harvard University in 1988.

“A common thread runs from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who stood up against apartheid to her service as a judge in some of the key international court cases of our time,” the Nobel Committee said.

A win for human rights

The United Nations human rights office welcomed the news of Pillay’s win, acknowledging her longstanding advocacy for human rights.

“It is amazing news. We need more dedication and commitment to human rights,” Shabia Mantoo, spokeswoman for the UN human rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

Pillay was the former head of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory and a former International Criminal Court judge.

In September 2025, she oversaw the publishing of a report by the UN Commission of Inquiry that concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and that top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, incited these acts, accusations that Israel called scandalous.

“We hope it will encourage and continue to encourage and inspire others to speak out in protection and promotion of the human rights of all people around the world,” Mantoo said in reaction to Pillay’s win.

The prize for Pillay is sure to anger Trump, whose administration has repeatedly attacked international justice institutions.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, Trump has made no secret of his desire to win the prize, insisting that he was the most deserving candidate and claiming to have ended up to eight wars.

“They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me, and I think it would be a great discredit to them,” he said on Oct 7.

But his war against Iran, his territorial expansion ambitions as in Greenland, his hard line on migrants, and his attacks on multilateralism and the media have, according to experts in Oslo, disqualified him for the prize.

In 2025, the prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a choice generally considered palatable to Trump.

Machado even gave him her Nobel gold medal, judging he deserved it after the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, though she failed to obtain his political backing in exchange.

Unswayed by external pressure

The reasons given by the Nobel Committee for choosing Peace Prize winners have changed substantially since 1901, shifting from promoting peace to defending human rights in a trend that gained momentum during the Cold War.

The Nobel Committee, meanwhile, says it is not swayed by external pressures.

“Of course we have to discuss it, but it’s not like that influences the discussions in the room and decisions that come out,” the secretary of the committee, Kristian Berg Harpviken, said ahead of the prize announcement.

The prize comes with a gold medal, a diploma and a prize sum of US$1.2 million (S$1.5 million).

The award will be presented at a formal ceremony in Oslo on Dec 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of the prizes’ creator, Swedish inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel.

The Peace Prize is the only Nobel awarded in Oslo, with the other disciplines announced in Stockholm.

Earlier this week, the prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were announced in Stockholm, with the latter going to Canadian poet Anne Carson on Oct 8 for her modern twists on Greek mythology and antiquity.

The 2026 Nobel season winds up Oct 12 with the economics prize. AFP, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG