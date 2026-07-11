South Africa police arrest suspect in UK family killing
- South African police arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, wanted for murdering his wife and two daughters in the UK, following an Interpol-led operation in Johannesburg on July 10.
- The victims, Zandile Tshuma and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, were found dead in their Bedford home after concerns were raised on July 6.
- Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, is set to appear in court on July 13, as announced by South African Police Service.
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JOHANNESBURG - South African police said they arrested in Johannesburg on July 10 a UK father suspected of murdering his wife and two young daughters.
Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, was arrested following an operation involving Interpol, a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement said.
“Through swift operational coordination and intelligence-led policing, SAPS members successfully traced and arrested the fugitive today,” it said.
Tshuma was wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.
Their bodies were found at the family’s £1.3-million (S$2.2 million) home in an affluent suburb of Bedford, in central England, after concerns were raised on July 6.
Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage.
He will appear in court on July 13, the police said. AFP