South Africa police arrest suspect in UK family killing

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Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma is suspected of killing his wife and two daughters at the family’s £1.3-million (S$2.2 million) home in England.

JOHANNESBURG - South African police said they arrested in Johannesburg on July 10 a UK father suspected of murdering his wife and two young daughters.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, was arrested following an operation involving Interpol, a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement said.

“Through swift operational coordination and intelligence-led policing, SAPS members successfully traced and arrested the fugitive today,” it said.

Tshuma was wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

Their bodies were found at the family’s £1.3-million (S$2.2 million) home in an affluent suburb of Bedford, in central England, after concerns were raised on July 6.

Tshuma is suspected of killing his wife Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five. PHOTO: BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE

Tshuma is a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage.

He will appear in court on July 13, the police said. AFP