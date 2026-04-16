South Africa arrests activist Kemi Seba, wanted by Benin for 'inciting rebellion'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PRETORIA, April 16 - South African police said they have arrested prominent pan‑African and pro-Russian activist Kemi Seba who is wanted by authorities in Benin for backing an attempted coup there, and have launched extradition proceedings.

Benin issued an arrest warrant for Seba in December 2025 for "inciting rebellion" after he publicly supported an attempted coup that was later foiled.

The 45‑year‑old Beninese citizen was arrested at a shopping centre in Pretoria along with his 18‑year‑old son and a South African national, South African police said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Seba, who has mostly been underground and much less on social media since the failed coup, could not be reached for comment.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the father is alleged to be a wanted fugitive in France and Benin for criminal activities relating to crimes against the state," the statement said.

Seba, born Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi in France to Beninese parents, is an activist who has had his French nationality revoked. He is a vocal critic of French political, economic and military influence in West Africa and has adopted a strongly pro‑Russian stance, portraying Moscow as a counterweight to Western influence in the West African Sahel region.

South African police alleged Seba and his son were being assisted by the South African who they said had been paid approximately 250,000 rand ($15,300) to help them cross the Limpopo River into Zimbabwe, with the intention of proceeding to Europe. Police also confiscated cellphones and approximately 318,000 rand.

Seba was appointed adviser to Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of Niger's military government, after the Sahel state expelled French and other Western forces and deepened security ties with Russia.

Seba, his son and the South African citizen were remanded in custody until April 20, the South African police statement said. REUTERS