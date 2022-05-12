Sounds of Ukrainian counter-offensive echo in ruined village near Russia's border

VILKHIVKA, UKRAINE (REUTERS) - The near-constant crump of shellfire washed over this battered hamlet on Wednesday (May 11), testifying to fierce fighting beyond its wind-swept fields between Ukrainian troops pressing a counter-offensive and Russian forces that once occupied the area.

While Ukrainian troops drove their foes from Vilkhivka in early April, the narrow lanes remain blighted by shrapnel, shell craters, and downed wires, and lined by houses pulverized into wood splinters and brick chunks.

Three Russian portable rocket launchers lay at the intersection of Ukrainian and Moladzhna streets. Carcasses of rotting animals littered verges, yards and an agricultural enterprise and a damaged Ukrainian tank sat near the hulks of two Russian armoured vehicles dragged into a makeshift checkpoint.

The bloated corpse of a Russian soldier, mouth frozen in a deathly grimace, swollen chest bursting from a grey tunic, still lay mouldering outside the fire-blacked shell of the local school that his unit had commandeered for a base.

"I grew up here and went to this school," said Andrii Korkin, 48, a contractor who came from the nearby city of Kharkiv to inspect his parents' home.

"I am a Russian speaker. Russian is my native language. I want nothing to do any more with the world of the Russian Federation."

As the lanky father of two spoke, distant bursts of artillery fire and fusillades of multiple rocket launchers echoed across fields that normally would be sown with corn and wheat.

Vilkhivka lies less than 30km south of the Russian border, close to which fighting rages between Ukrainian troops on a counter-offensive launched this month and Russian forces that failed to overrun Kharkiv when Moscow invaded on Feb 24.

The Ukrainian military reported new gains on Wednesday that signaled a possible shift in the course of the war, with troops advancing to within a few kilometres of the frontier, according to a Ukrainian military source.

Moscow invaded in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise a neighbour that threatened Russia's security. Ukraine and its allies call that a lie, accusing Russia of an unprovoked aggression that has killed thousands, uprooted millions and destroyed towns and cities.

Villagers have only just begun filtering back to Vilkhivka to retrieve furniture and clothing from properties that escaped serious damage or to pick through the rubble of those that did not, salvaging what they can despite the risk from unexploded ordnance.

Although Ukrainian soldiers bore the brunt of the fighting that drove the Russians out, Nikolay Riyanko, a grizzled 67-year-old pensioner, said he and other residents lent a hand.