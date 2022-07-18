Coronavirus

Sore throat most common symptom of Covid-19: Study

LONDON • A sore throat is the most common symptom if someone has developed Covid-19, followed by a headache and a blocked nose, a British study said.

Earlier pandemic symptoms such as fever and loss of taste and smell were now the least reported symptoms of Covid-19, the Zoe Covid-19 Study reported, using data released as at July 11.

The study conducted by the health science company also lists cough, hoarse voice, sneezing, fatigue and muscle aches as common symptoms now.

Dr Tim Spector, co-founder of Zoe and lead scientist for the study, also said the coronavirus was still rampant in the population in Britain.

"So much so that if you have any cold-like symptoms at the moment, it is nearly twice as likely to be Covid-19 than a cold," he said.

"This is because there are various Covid-19 variants coexisting, such as Omicron variants BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5. Even people with past infections or who are fully vaccinated can contract it."

Dr David Nabarro, who is the World Health Organisation's special envoy on the virus, has also said it was constantly evolving and becoming "too clever".

"This virus is capable of constantly evolving and changing, which is why we have seen an increase in cases as it has changed yet again, becoming too clever for us.

"It can break past our immune defences and that is why the numbers are going up," added Dr Nabarro in an interview with Sky News.

Fatigue among symptoms

These are the top 20 Covid-19 symptoms according to data from the Zoe App study, listed in descending order:

•Sore throat - reported by 58 per cent

•Headache - 49 per cent

•Blocked nose - 40 per cent

• Cough, no phlegm - 40 per cent

• Runny nose - 40 per cent

• Cough with phlegm - 37 per cent

• Hoarse voice - 35 per cent

• Sneezing - 32 per cent

• Fatigue - 27 per cent

• Muscle pains/aches - 25 per cent

• Dizzy, light-headed - 18 per cent

• Swollen neck glands - 15 per cent

• Eye soreness - 14 per cent

• Altered smell - 13 per cent

• Chest pain, tightness - 13 per cent

• Fever - 13 per cent

• Chills or shivers - 12 per cent

• Shortness of breath - 11 per cent

• Ear ache - 11 per cent

• Loss of smell - 10 per cent

