Sonic boom caused loud bang heard in parts of UK, police say

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - A loud bang heard across north London and the surrounding region on Sunday (Dec 1) was a sonic boom from military planes investigating an aircraft that had temporarily lost communication, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

Typhoon jets were scrambled after an aircraft lost communications, it said. The aircraft was intercepted and communications re-established. The Typhoons have now returned to their base.

"There is no cause for public concern," the police said earlier, adding that there were no reports of an explosion. The noise came days after a terror attack on London Bridge left two civilians dead on Friday.

Hundreds of UK residents reported the boom across London around 4.20am local time.

Many said their houses were shaking and police sirens could be heard in the north of the city.

Twitter users reported hearing the noise from parts of London to as far as Cambridge, 80km to the north of the capital.