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Son of Mango fashion tycoon detained in investigation of father's death in Spain

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Jonathan Andic, vice-chairman of Mango fashion group's board and son of the group's founder Isak Andic.

Jonathan Andic, vice-chairman of Mango fashion group's board and son of the group's founder Isak Andic.

PHOTO: MANGO FASHION GROUP WEBSITE

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BARCELONA/MADRID - Police in Spain's region of Catalonia detained the son of Mango fashion group founder Mr Isak Andic on May 19, in an investigation of the death of his father, who was killed in a fall from a cliff near Barcelona in December 2024, the Mossos police force said.

A spokesperson for the family said that Jonathan Andic was being questioned by investigators, but would not give further details.

The family said last year it was confident he was innocent after several local media reported he was being officially investigated for possible homicide.

Mr Isak Andic died after falling more than 100m from a cliff while hiking with members of his family in the Montserrat caves near Barcelona. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.