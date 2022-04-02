Some Russian troops still in Chernobyl exclusion zone: Kyiv

KYIV • Some Russian troops were still in the "exclusion zone" around the Chernobyl nuclear power station yesterday morning, a day after ending their occupation of the plant itself, according to a Ukrainian official.

Russian forces had occupied the defunct power station north of Kyiv soon after invading Ukraine on Feb 24 but Ukraine's state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said on Thursday they had left the plant and were heading towards the border with Belarus.

"Russians were seen in the exclusion zone this morning," Mr Yevhen Kramarenko, who heads the agency in charge of the exclusion zone, said yesterday. He did not say what the troops were doing or where they might be headed.

He added that no Russian troops had been seen on the territory of the decommissioned nuclear power plant.

Russian forces have also retreated from the nearby town of Slavutych, where workers at Chernobyl live, Energoatom said.

In a separate post, Energoatom said the Russian side had formally agreed to hand back to Ukraine the responsibility for protecting Chernobyl. It shared the scan of a document signed by people it identified as a senior Chernobyl staff member and the Russian military official guarding the power facility.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the document. There was no comment from the Russian authorities on the reported withdrawal. The UN nuclear watchdog, International Atomic Energy Agency, said it was preparing to send a mission to Chernobyl.

The exclusion zone was established because of high radiation levels in the area after a nuclear reactor exploded at the plant in April 1986 in the world's worst nuclear accident. The zone initially stretched 30km from the plant in all directions but was later extended further.

The plant's Ukrainian staff continued to oversee the safe storage of spent nuclear fuel at Chernobyl while it was occupied by Russian forces, and also supervised the concrete-encased remains of the reactor that exploded in 1986.

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed safety concerns about Chernobyl and demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops, whose presence prevented the rotation of the plant's personnel for a time.

Energoatom had suggested on Thursday that the Russian forces left because of concerns about radiation and that they had taken with them an unspecified number of members of Ukraine's National Guard who had been held captive since Feb 24. The information could not be verified.

REUTERS